Man killed during hit-and-run crash near Clear Lake, search for driver underway

A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver near Clear Lake, just southwest of Houston, where a man was killed overnight Sunday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 13100 block of Galveston Road, where an unidentified man was walking on the road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Officials said the driver fled the scene and the man died from his injuries.

At last check, officers were searching for surveillance video as well as possible witnesses.