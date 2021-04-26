Man killed, child airlifted following shooting in north Harris Co.

article

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly shooting in north Harris County on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at the 900 block of Cypress Station.

Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation has revealed that a Black male, approximately 5'9" or 5'10" tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie was seen at the location firing numerous shots toward an adult male victim.

That's when, Gonzalez said, the victim collapsed near one of the apartment complex buildings.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Gonzalez said a three to four year old girl was also shot and was airlifted by Lifeflight to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the girl is not related to the situation or connected to the male victim. Gonzalez said she was an innocent bystander in a separate vehicle at the time the gunshots rang out.

Gonzalez said several other vehicles were struck as well.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or the Harris County Crime Stoppers.