A man was killed Monday night after he was hit twice in east Harris County, but a search is underway for the initial hit-and-run driver.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 14000 block of Wallisville Rd. when witnesses told officers a black truck heading eastbound hit the unidentified pedestrian and kept on driving.

An HCSO deputy leaving a nearby station was later flagged down by witnesses but did not see the man on the ground and also hit him.

Emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

"Our condolences go to the family of the deceased male involved in this incident," Major S. Cotter with HCSO said during a press conference.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but a search is underway for the initial truck driver and investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area.

Additionally, authorities are urging the public for any information that can help deputies track them down.