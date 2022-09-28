article

A suspect followed a man into a store after shooting him in the parking lot, Houston police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Lockwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two men were having a disagreement in the parking lot. Police say one of the men got a gun and shot the other man.

The wounded man reportedly ran inside the store. Police say the suspect followed him inside and pointed a gun at the wounded man but did not fire it again. The suspect fled.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting continues.