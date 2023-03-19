Elderly man dead after major crash with Texas City police officer

article

An investigation is underway after one man died following a crash with a Texas City police officer.

On Saturday evening around 10:11 p.m., police responded to a major crash at the intersection of FM 1765 and FM 2004 in Galveston County involving a Texas City police unit and a white Honda Fit with two passengers.

Reports say the white Honda Fit was traveling north on FM-2004 and ran into a Texas City police unit heading west at FM-1764. The Texas City officer was said to be responding to a call to assist La Marque Police Department.

All three were taken to area hospitals. Life Flight was apparently called and reported to be canceled. The officer was driven by a police unit while the Honda passengers were driven by ambulance.

The driver of the Honda, approximately in his 70s, was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The woman passenger in the Honda was taken to the trauma center at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital, officials say. She was initially in critical condition but as of Sunday, she is said to be in stable condition, said Major Ray Nolen of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The Texas City officer was taken to Mainland Medical Center and was later released after being treated for minor injuries says Texas City Assistant Police Chief Landis Cravens.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Galveston County District Attorney's Office are currently investigating. Officials say they have not determined who was at fault.