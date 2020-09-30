Man hospitalized in critical condition after road rage shooting in Houston

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 just after 4:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Old Spanish Trail in Houston and found a 35-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Police say the victim and the suspect were driving in separate vehicles eastbound when the suspect stopped his vehicle in the street.

The two exchanged words and got into an altercation after the suspect drove into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

According to officers, the victim followed behind the suspect and attempted to block his vehicle. The victim then got out of the car and attempted to confront the suspect, that's when shots were fired.

Advertisement

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC NEWS STORIES

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim and struck him in the head, abdomen, and chest.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark blue, compact, four-door vehicle with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

