Police, family identify man found burned, hanging under Houston's North Loop

Loved ones and Houston Police have identified the man who was found hanging from Houston's North Loop last week.

Man found hanging in Houston

Jeremy Glen Carnes (Photo courtesy of Carnes' family)

What we know:

The victim was identified by family and police as Jeremy Glen Carnes.

According to police, he was found late last Thursday, Oct. 23, hanging from a rope in the 7800 block of North Loop East.

Union Pacific employees initially called Houston Fire Department about a brushfire under I-610. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw a male on fire hanging from a rope underneath the freeway.

Police are investigating Carnes' death as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Carnes' cause of death remains under investigation.

There is no information about any possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)