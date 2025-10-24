Man found on fire, hanging from rope under I-610 freeway; HPD investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was found hanging from a rope in northeast Houston late Thursday night.
Man found on fire under I-610 Loop
What we know:
Lieutenant Khan reports the patrol officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Loop East about a male found dead on arrival.
According to officials, Union Pacific employees initially called Houston Fire Department about a brushfire under I-610. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw a male on fire hanging from a rope underneath the freeway.
At this time, HPD is investigating the death as a homicide, says Lt. Khan.
Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.
What we don't know:
The Medical Examiner's Office has not released the case of death.
The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Khan gave information at the scene.