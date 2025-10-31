Family seeks justice after man found hanging, burned on Houston North Loop

The Brief Relatives of 46-year-old Jeremy Glen Carnes, found hanging and burned along the North Loop, believe he was murdered and are pleading for justice. Houston police are treating the case as a homicide after initially responding to a brush fire called in by railroad workers. Carnes, who was homeless, was reportedly attacked days before his death and leaves behind two adult children.



The family of a man found hanging and burned to death along the North Loop last week is demanding answers as police investigate the case as a homicide.

Jeremy Carnes found dead

What we know:

Houston police say 46-year-old Jeremy Glen Carnes was discovered late Thursday, Oct. 23, in the 7800 block of North Loop East. Officers were initially called to the scene by Union Pacific employees reporting a brush fire. When first responders arrived, they found Carnes hanging from a rope nearby.

Carnes’ sister, Commilla Kidd, told FOX 26 the family is struggling to cope with his death and believes her brother was brutally murdered.

"He didn’t deserve it. There’s nothing he could’ve done to deserve that," Kidd said. "People look at homeless people, and they don’t see a human. But I do."

What we don't know:

There have been no possible suspects identified in the death.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Family submitted photos of Jeremy Glen Carnes, the 46-year-old man who was found burned and hanging on Houston's North Loop Oct. 23.

Carnes history

The backstory:

Kidd, who's currently in Kansas, said her brother had been homeless and battled mental health and substance abuse issues, but was a kind person to his friends and community. He leaves behind two children, ages 22 and 18.

The family said Carnes was hospitalized just two days before his death after being attacked. Kidd believes the same person may have been responsible for his killing.

Carnes spent much of his childhood in Brazoria County before moving frequently as an adult. The family and community are now searching for his missing dog, an Australian Cattle Dog named Cross.

The investigation continues

Houston police have not released further details about the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact HPD.