Man found shot to death near carport in NE Harris County

A man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County late Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Atascocita Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the Atascocita Fire Department responded to the scene.

Authorities say the man was found in the grass next to a carport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

