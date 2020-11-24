Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death near carport in NE Harris County

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The sheriff's office investigates a shooting on Atascocita Road.

A man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County late Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Atascocita Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the Atascocita Fire Department responded to the scene.

Authorities say the man was found in the grass next to a carport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

