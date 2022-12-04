article

Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 7900 block of Bowen St. for reports of gunshots. Responding officers met with a neighbor who told them where they heard the gunfire and went to the nearby home and noticed the front door was open.

When police went inside, they found an unidentified young man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports are there was a gathering at the home when an argument escalated and shots were fired.

Several people were seen leaving the area when officers arrived, but officers at last check were working to determine if the home was a rental property.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.