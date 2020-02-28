Man found shot to death inside entryway of Katy home

article

A Katy man has been discovered with an apparent gunshot wound inside his home.

At about 5 p.m., Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 3300 block Lindenfield where an adult male was found shot to death just inside the entryway of the home.

The victim was found by his estranged wife, who made the call.

Authorities are gathering evidence and are talking to neighbors, asking for possible video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000.