The Houston Police Department is awaiting autopsy results on the death of a 45-year-old man.

According to the HPD Homicide Division, officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to Diamond Ridge Apartments where management found the deceased man during a welfare check. This was at 6407 Antoine Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities believe that the man lived in the apartment.

Authorities are still confirming the man's identity through the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

After the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducts an autopsy on the deceased, the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

