A man was found dead in a bedroom after a house fire in southeast Houston, police say.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire where someone may be trapped.

When they arrived in the 5300 block of Wenda Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday, they found heavy fire coming from a one-story home.

The fire department says firefighters did a primary search, but didn’t find anyone. They also did a secondary search, but officials say it wasn’t until a third search that they found a man dead in a room that appeared to be a bedroom.

"We did have the fire under control, and at that point it was determined that we had found the victim that we'd been looking for," said Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with Houston Fire Department Station 37. "A lot of debris. There's a lot of items that appear to be in the room that he was found. So clearly it was a challenge to find our victim."

The man who died in the fire has not been identified. According to HFD, a man, who is at least 60 years old, is believed to have lived in the house alone.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.