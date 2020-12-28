Man fatally struck by car while crossing road in west Houston
article
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Westheimer Road late Sunday night.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 8200 block of Westheimer near Dunvale Road.
Police say the man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to cross northbound. Authorities say he was struck by a black Dodge Challenger.
According to police, the driver stopped to render aid. Police say intoxication is not believed to be a factor, but a DWI task force officer will investigate.
The crash remains under investigation.