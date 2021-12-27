Man fatally shot next to his vehicle in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed next to his vehicle in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Elvera Street.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say someone reported hearing six to eight gunshots, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

According to police, the man was found outside the driver’s side of the vehicle with the door open, but it’s unclear if he was getting in or out of the vehicle.

"We do believe that it was most likely drug-related due to the evidence that we have found at the scene, as well," said Lt. Pavel with HPD's Night Command. "I cannot go into details about what we found, but we did find some evidence that pointed to that."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

