Man dies in fire at group home in southwest Houston

Officials say one person has died in a fire at a group home in southwest Houston.

The fire was reported near Gladewell Drive and High Star Drive around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say seven people were in the home at the time of the fire.

A man in his 60s died. His cause of death has not been determined.

Six people were able to get out of the house and are displaced.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

