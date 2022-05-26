Man dies in 40-foot fall from warehouse roof in NW Harris County: sheriff

article

A man died after he fell about 40 feet from the roof of an industrial warehouse in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of FM 529.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men used a crane with a basket to get up on the roof of the building.

One of the men fell through a sunroof, Sheriff Gonzalez said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The sheriff says the three men, believed to be in their 20s, had been out drinking before the incident.