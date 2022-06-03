Man dies after falling out of car in north Houston, police say

article

Police are investigating the death of a man who fell out of a car in north Houston, officials say.

According to police, the incident began around 1 a.m. with a commotion at a convenience store near Irvington and Kelley.

Police say a few people there were arguing, possibly about someone taking someone’s car.

A woman in a black Chevy Impala was at the scene, police say.

According to HPD, a man jumped into the Impala through the window, and the driver drove away.

Police say the man ended up falling out of the car and sustained head trauma. He died at the scene.

The Impala reportedly continued down the roadway. Police say someone else came down the road, and a crash occurred that may have been intentional.

According to police, the woman who was driving reportedly ran away from the scene, and they want to speak to her about what happened.

The investigation into the incident continues.