Body found after Houston boy, 15, went missing in Sims Bayou

Authorities say the body of 15-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in Sims Bayou on Thursday evening.

The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department helped search for the boy in the bayou in an area south of Airport Blvd. and west of Scott Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old boy who lives nearby had been playing together that evening.

The boys had reportedly asked their parents if they could get their fishing poles but were told no, according to police.

Authorities say the boys still went to the bayou. According to police, the 14-year-old reported that they were playing in some shallow spots when the 15-year-old slipped into a deep spot.

The 14-year-old apparently didn’t have a way to call for help, so he ran home to tell his father, police say.

Authorities say both boys’ families went back to try to find him but didn’t locate him.

Advertisement

Emergency responders, including a dive team, came out for the search. Police say a body was later found.