Man dies after being injured in crane accident in Harris County

Authorities are investigating following a deadly accident involving a crane on Monday, Jan, 25.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 120 Tower Street, near Sheldon and East Freeway.

Gonzalez said units determined a man was injured in a crane accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

