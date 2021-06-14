Man dies after being found with stab wound at west Houston hotel

article

Houston police say witnesses heard a disturbance in the hotel room where a couple was staying before the man was found outside with a stab wound.

The incident was reported around 12:09 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of SH 6.

Officers arrived and found a man on the third floor with an apparent stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The couple had reportedly been staying in a room at the hotel for a week or so. Police say witnesses heard a disturbance in the room that possibly went outside.

According to police, a woman reported that her husband had fallen and landed on a knife during a disturbance, but authorities are still investigating the circumstances.

The woman is being interviewed by police.

