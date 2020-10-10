Man dies after being found shot inside Channelview mobile home
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly shooting in Channelview on Saturday.
Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 16100 block of Avenue D.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man who appeared to be shot inside of a mobile home.
The man was later pronounced dead on the scene, authorities stated.
Authorities said it was reported that there may have been a disturbance between two parties. Then at some point, shots were fired and the man was hit.
No suspect information was released by authorities.