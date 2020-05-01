Man delivers meals to Tomball healthcare workers who treated his COVID-19 infection

We’re hearing so many stories of people showing support for medical staff but there haven’t been any quite like this. Our cameras were rolling as a special lunchtime delivery came with quite a surprise. As it turns out, the man who delivered meals to the medical staff at a Tomball hospital is actually a COVID-19 survivor. He went back to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

"That’s from Feeding the Frontline Ministry. We have homemade pot pie, mashed potatoes,” the delivery guy explained while showing off the gourmet meal. It was a special delivery indeed.

"This is nothing I could have even dreamed up. This was clearly His plan, a plan from someone bigger than humans,” smiles the Co-Founder of Feeding the Frontline Cassandra Mays while watching in amazement.

Why is this delivery so astonishing? Well, Dean Bass is the CEO of Spirit Of Texas Bank. Since the start of the pandemic Bass himself and his bank have donated to the non-profit Feeding the Frontline to pay for meals for medical staff specifically at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

He had no idea he was feeding the very doctors and nurses who would save his life after he was rushed to this hospital at 3:00 a.m. sick with severe back pain, a rash and fever from COVID-19.

"I got out of the ambulance right here, right where I’m standing now,” explains Bass.

He was admitted to the hospital and days, then nights went by as Bass suffered from this sickness that has taken so many lives. All the while, the hospital staff who Bass calls his angels of light kept coming to his room, encouraging him with every visit. "It’s dark in that room. It’s dark for a lot of reasons. That door opens and there’s a light. That’s why I call them my angels of light. They brightened my day with every visit”.

Bass showed us a picture of when he was wheeled out of the hospital and finally released to his waiting wife. "I got out right there and they wanted to wheel me to the car but I jumped and I took off running to the car,” Bass laughs.

Now he’s back, COVID-19 negative, again making a positive difference for doctors and nurses. Bass arrived as Eden's restaurant delivered the food so he can thank his heroes, healthcare workers who wear scrubs but Bass says they should wear capes. So he bought superhero costumes as keepsakes for the staff that saved his life. “I want to give them the costumes so they’re reminded they are the superheroes and they are appreciated".

“Bless you guys and may God continue to bless you through all of this,” the restaurant delivery guy smiled to the medical staff as he gave them the gourmet lunch.

Bass says he hopes everyone will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and do everything possible to stop the spread of this virus. Bass’ wife also tested positive for COVID-19 but she never displayed any symptoms.