Man dead following officer-involved shooting in east Houston

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in east Houston. No officers were hurt.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the incident began around 12:39 a.m. Monday when a man, believed to be the deceased man, called HPD dispatch and began to shoot a gun in the background.

“The dispatch could hear a gun that was being discharged, some type of firearm,” Chief Acevedo says. “He indicated 'I'm reloading my piece and I’m ready for you all.’ Something to that nature."

Officers and helicopters responded to the scene on Lane Street.

Chief Acevedo says the man was seen firing shots in the back of his house, then in the street in the front and walked around continuing to fire randomly.

Officers tried to call the man back but couldn’t get through.

Chief Acevedo says officers kept their distance, and some officers with patrol rifles were on the next block down.

At some point, Chief Acevedo says the officers on the next block believed they saw the suspect aim and discharge in their direction, and three officers discharged several rounds from their patrol rifles.

A few minutes later, officers made a tactical approach and made contact with the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine if the man was shot by officers or if he had a self-inflicted wound.

Chief Acevedo says neighbors have indicated that they were witnesses and some may have security footage. Video will also be reviewed from officers’ body-worn cameras.

According to Chief Acevedo, the man’s stepfather was in the home at the time of the shooting but said he was afraid to come out because his stepson might kill him.

No officers or other civilians were injured.

The HPD Special Investigations Unit will conduct the criminal investigation, the Internal Affairs team will conduct an internal investigation to ensure administrative policy was followed, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division is conducting an independent criminal investigation, and the Forensic Science Center is helping to process the evidence.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted as is policy.

