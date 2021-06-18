Man dead following a drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County

A drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County resulted in the death of a man Friday night.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but officials say it happened in the 14400 block of Longview St. in Fifth Ward.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was found dead at the scene and a black Hummer was seen driving away.

The victim has not been identified and no other information was available, as of this writing.

This is a developing story.

