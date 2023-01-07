Man dead after crash near west Houston, allegedly racing

A man is dead after a car crash near west Houston where he was possibly racing another car.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound at 8600 Fry Road. A woman was driving northbound in a gray Mazda CX-9 and was turning left onto Morrison Grove Drive.

Officials say a witness reported the man was possibly racing with an unknown white Ram 1500 Rebel as they approached the intersection of Fry Road and Morrison Grove Drive.

The Mazda CX-9 reportedly was turning left on a flashing yellow arrow and failed to yield the right of way to northbound traffic. She struck the F-250 on the left side.

The collision caused the man in the F-250 to redirect to the right and hit the metal signal light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. He was said to not be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Reports say his wife was notified.

The woman in the CX-9 was treated and released for minor injuries. She did not show any signs of impairment officials say.

Officials say whoever was driving the Ram 1500 Rebel drove away from the scene and has not been located.

The incident is reportedly under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.