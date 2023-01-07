The man responsible for the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Harris County has had his bond tripled.

Rosendo Gaeta, 35, is faced with multiple charges, including Intoxicated Manslaughter, after he was allegedly driving intoxicated and crashed into a car with a small family inside. The crash caused serious injuries to the parents and the death of their 3-year-old son.

On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., Constable Mark Herman's Office deputies responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash.

When they arrived, the wife and husband, Chelsie Garnello and Syedz Hasnain, and their 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver, Gaeta, had run away from the scene.

Constable deputies said they eventually found Gaeta almost a mile from the scene and discovered he was intoxicated.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Investigators say Gaeta was driving at a high rate of speed and hit the victim's car as they were stopped at a red light.

Paramedics arrived at the crash scene to treat the victims and determined the child had life-threatening injuries. They life-flighted them to a Memorial Hermann hospital.

The wife was driving the car and was said to have suffered bodily injury. Her husband was riding as a passenger in the front seat and reportedly suffered a swollen neck and a head injury. Their three-year-old son was riding in the back seat and documents state he suffered a brain injury, a fractured vertebra, and a separated vertebra.

Reports say on Thursday at 12:41 P.M. the 3-year-old child tragically died from their injuries. Officials say they upgraded the initial Failure to Stop and Render Aid charge to Intoxication Manslaughter.

He is charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with Vehicle, Intoxicated Assault with Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Intoxication Assault, and two counts of Failure to Stop and Render Aid Accident involving Serious Bodily Injury.

Gaeta's bond was initially $750,000 but was tripled as of Friday afternoon to $2.25 million.