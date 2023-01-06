The man accused of driving drunk in Harris County and hitting a car, which led to the death of a 3-year-old has his bond set.

On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived they found a husband, wife, and their 3-year-old son injured in their car. The other driver had run away from the scene.

Reports say the constable deputies eventually found the driver at fault, who they identified as 35-year-old Rosendo Gaeta, almost one mile from the scene, Investigators say they determined he was intoxicated after conducting Field Sobriety Test.

According to court documents, Gaeta was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated and rear-ended the family's car.

The wife was driving the car and was said to have suffered bodily injury. Her husband was riding as a passenger in the front seat and reportedly suffered a swollen neck and a head injury. Their three-year-old son was riding in the back seat and documents state he suffered a brain injury, a fractured vertebra, and a separated vertebra.

Reports say on Thursday at 12:41 P.M. the 3-year-old tragically died from his injuries.

"Rosendo Gaeta was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault, two counts of Failure to Stop and Render Aid Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Failure to Stop and Render Aid during a motor vehicle accident," said Constable Mark Herman prior to the child's passing.

Gaeta's initial charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid was upgraded to Intoxication Manslaughter, Harris County officials said.

Gaeta's bond was set to $750,000.