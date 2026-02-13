Armed ambush at Cypress Costco: Uncle thwarts robbery in dramatic parking lot gunfight

The Brief A man attempting to sell a high-end watch at a Cypress Costco parking lot was met by three armed suspects who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim’s uncle intervened, opening fire and striking two of the three suspects; all three were apprehended within the hour and now face aggravated robbery charges. Constable Mark Herman says this is the second online-related shootout in a week and urging the public to refrain from risky transactions.



A meeting to sell a high-end watch in a Cypress parking lot erupted into gunfire Thursday night, leaving two suspects wounded and three in custody, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Cypress shootout: Uncle stops sale-turned-robbery

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. outside a Costco along the Northwest Freeway near Muescheke Road.

Authorities say a man arranged to meet a buyer for a luxury watch he had listed online. Instead of a transaction, the seller was met by three males who pulled out firearms and attempted to rob him.

As the suspects moved to take the watch, the victim’s uncle walked out of the store and confronted the group. The uncle, who was armed, opened fire on the suspects, striking two of them.

Photo of the watch being sold and weapons used by suspects during Thursday's robbery at the Costco parking lot in Cypress (Precinct 4 photo)

Suspects Tracked to Hospital

All three suspects left the scene in a vehicle but were located by deputies within an hour. The group included a 16-year-old juvenile and two adults, ages 17 and 18.

The older suspects were found at a local hospital, where one underwent surgery for his injuries. Both are expected to survive. All three individuals are now facing charges of aggravated robbery.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

At this time, it remains unclear if the uncle had arrived at the Costco with his nephew or if he happened to be in the vicinity when the robbery began.

Investigation Continues

At this point, the only individuals currently facing charges in the case are the three suspects.

"Common Sense" Safety Warning

Why you should care:

The shooting marks the second time in a single week that an online marketplace transaction has led to a shootout in the area.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman issued a blunt warning to the public regarding the dangers of meeting strangers for high-value sales: "For a few hundred dollars, you're risking your life and exposing yourself and friends and family to these people you don't know," Herman said. "A lot of things in life are just common sense. My recommendation is don't do it. Why even put yourself in that position?"

Authorities continue to urge residents to use "Safe Exchange Zones," typically located at local police stations or constable offices, for any transactions involving people met online.

