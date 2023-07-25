Derrick Porter, 25, was arrested after leading deputies on a brief pursuit and crashing his vehicle.

The incident began when Precinct 4 constable deputies initiated a traffic stop on Porter's vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Road. Porter refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit that lasted for several minutes. The chase ended when Porter lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Porter was taken into custody and identified as the driver of the vehicle. Deputies located marijuana and a handgun inside the vehicle.

Porter was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with evading in a motor vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon. His bond and court information has not been set at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Constable Mark Herman's Office at 713-966-5872.