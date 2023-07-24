Houston Police Department is investigating a child handover that turned deadly Sunday night in northwest Houston.

Houston police say a father of a 2-year-old child shot the mother once around 9:50 p.m. at Banyan Tree Apartments on Ojeman Road. The shooting occurred after a verbal altercation during a child custody exchange. Following the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had previously lived with the suspect at the location but had since moved out. At the time of the shooting, she was a passenger in a car.

Authorities say the victim's new boyfriend and another woman were inside the car during the incident but were uninjured. The other was the victim's 16-day-old baby, who suffered cuts from broken glass caused by the shooting. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for a thorough check-up.

The woman succumbed to her gunshot wound at the scene, as confirmed by the Houston Fire Department, which responded to reports of the shooting along with the HPD.