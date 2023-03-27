A man and a child were reportedly injured after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred Monday morning in the 7800 block of Oak Moss Drive near Theiss Mail Route.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a vehicle struck a man who was riding a bicycle with his child.

An ambulance was responding to the scene to treat the child and the man. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Investigators were also going to the scene.

This is a developing story.