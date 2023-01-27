Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man was sitting in his semi-truck when another man, later identified as Shawn Grady, came up to the truck and broke part of his driver's door window with a crowbar.

The man was able to get out of the truck and was chased around by Grady with the crowbar.

Reports say Grady was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Constable Mark Herman says his bond was ser to $40,000.