14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old

Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18.

Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 11:40 a.m.

Initial reports say the teen had crashed a car into a house after apparently being shot. Officials said shots were heard before the crash.

The young man was reportedly taken by life flight in critical condition to a hospital. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez recently reported the teen died at the hospital.

Capital Murder charges have been filed on both juveniles, reports say.

The two were also said to have additional charges filed for a similar robbery that happened in the same area on Jan. 16.