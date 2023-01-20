Expand / Collapse search

HPD: One male killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later

HPD received reports that two males were in the street shooting at a car and then fled to a nearby carport. Officers arrived and utilized k9 & fox to locate the suspects hiding under vehicles in a carport

Houston - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead.

The victim in the shooting is described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s.

According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at a car. Those witnesses say around 10-15 shots were fired at the car.

Once on the scene, police officers utilized K9s to locate suspects hiding under vehicles in a nearby carport.

Houston police say the suspects are males between the ages of 15 and 20. 

Officers haven't recovered the guns used in the shooting but continue to search. 