Man charged with capital murder for fatal shooting in west Houston

article

One man is behind bars facing capital murder charges following a deadly shooting in west Houston in December 2021.

Bryant Woods, 34, was charged for allegedly shooting 21-year-old Christopher Silva on Dec. 17, 2021, at an apartment complex on 6100 Elm Street.

MORE IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

When detectives with the Houston Police Department arrived, they found Silva outside an apartment where he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE NEWS IN HOUSTON

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced Silva dead.

The investigation identified Woods as the shooter in the case and was arrested last week without incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.