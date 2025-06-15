Man charged with murder in North Harris County fatal shooting

article

The Brief A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old. Angel Gomez Montanez, 21, was taken into custody and is accused of shooting an 18-year-old on Butte Creek Road. The shooting reportedly occurred after an argument over rent payment between the two individuals.



The suspect in connection with the Butte Creek Road shooting where 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was shot and killed has been safely taken into police custody.

21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez has been safely taken into custody and charged with murder. He was booked into the Harris County Jail, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The backstory:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called shortly after 10 p.m. in the 17000 block of Butte Creek Road, near FM 1960 and Kuykhendahl Road.

The sheriff says 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives say the shooting stemmed from an argument about rent payment between Rodriguez Lana and 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez.

Featured article