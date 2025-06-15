Man charged with murder in North Harris County fatal shooting
The suspect in connection with the Butte Creek Road shooting where 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was shot and killed has been safely taken into police custody.
21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez has been safely taken into custody and charged with murder. He was booked into the Harris County Jail, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The backstory:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called shortly after 10 p.m. in the 17000 block of Butte Creek Road, near FM 1960 and Kuykhendahl Road.
The sheriff says 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives say the shooting stemmed from an argument about rent payment between Rodriguez Lana and 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.