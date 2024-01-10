Man arrested in Michigan, charged for soliciting Harris County minor

A Michigan man was arrested and extradited to Texas after being charged with soliciting a minor online, officials say.

James Patrick Murphy, 34, was arrested in Flushing, Michigan after an undercover investigation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office on social media. He was charged with the Online Solicitation of a Minor, second-degree felony.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Former youth softball coach arrested for alleged child grooming

According to authorities, Murphy traveled to Houston but left before he could be arrested.

James Patrick Murphy

Law enforcement took him into custody in Flushing and he was extradited to Harris County.

Murphy was able to make his $75,000 bond on Sunday, Jan. 7, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office says Murphy works as a project manager developing computer software.

Constable Alan Rosen asks the public to keep an eye on what their children are doing on the internet.