Man arrested, charged with incident assault in League City

One man is charged with incident assault following an incident in League City back in August.



According to the League City Police Department, Timothy Lyndon Sharer, 59, was arrested.

Authorities said the investigation revealed the victim was touched inappropriately in the genital area by Sharer without the victim’s consent.



Officials said Sharer had a prior relationship with the victim as the boys’ basketball coach for Bay Area Christian School in League City.

The case was presented to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and charges were filed.



Sharer turned himself into the Galveston County Jail on December 6.



Bond for Sharer was set at $2,500.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact League City Police Detective Shaw at 281-554-1882.

