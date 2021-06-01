Man arrested, accused of threatening pizza delivery driver with rifle in Harris Co.

article

One man was arrested after being accused of threatening a pizza delivery driver with a rifle on Monday, deputies said.



According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, deputies were called out to the 2300 block of Whitelake Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



When deputies arrived, it was discovered that the suspect, Donald Toellner, 29, threatened a pizza delivery driver with a rifle after refusing to pay for the pizza because it was late.



Toellner was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Bond for Toellner was set at $15,000, according to Herman.