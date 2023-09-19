Houston crime: Man arrested accused of beating police dog with pipe

Houston police arrested Carl Lynn Lee Sunday, charged with "interference with a police service animal."

Charging documents say that Lee "did then and there unlawfully, recklessly injure a police service animal, to-wit: a K-9 police dog, by striking the dog on the head multiple times with a metal pipe."

Houston police say the dog who was attacked was K-9 Knox.

Court documents say that Lee was roaming around a church holding a metal pipe during the night. Documents say a security guard saw Lee on the security cameras and called police.

An officer and K-9 Knox arrived on scene and the officer sent Knox in, who bit Lee on the right leg, according to the documents. The documents say Lee beat Knox over the head with the pipe he was holding, causing Knox to let go and run back to his officer.

Police say luckily, Knox is doing okay, and wasn't seriously injured.

The charging documents also say that Lee has two prior convictions. One for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one credit/debit card abuse. Both prior charges from 2022.

Carl Lee Lynn

Documents show that state prosecutors requested a bond of $40,000 for Lee, but his bond was set at $3,500 in probable cause court on Monday.