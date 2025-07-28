Man allegedly confesses to setting fires at Memorial Park

The Brief Dustin Schlain faces arson charges after park fires. Authorities say Schlain confessed to setting multiple fires in and around Memorial Park. He's currently behind bars. His bond was set at $50,000.



In a press conference on Monday, the Houston Fire Chief said Dustin Schlain was arrested and charged for intentionally setting multiple fires in and around Memorial Park.

Man faces arson charges

What we know:

Authorities said there were five fires at the park last week. Some vegetation was burnt. Arson investigators reviewed video, identified a possible suspect and tracked him down within a day.

"He did confess to setting multiple fires in the area. He's currently in the Harris County Jail. He faces two felony counts of arson," said Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz, Houston Fire Dept. "It's important to know since the arrest was made on Wednesday, there have been no park or Memorial area fires, so this definitely shows this was the person setting the fires."

While the fires have typically been small and away from any structures, investigators say they pose a risk to both the park and the people who enjoy it.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire thanked the HFD Arson Bureau for what he calls their swift response in identifying someone who caused harm to one of our city's parks.

Authorities say it's still an open investigation. Since last October, investigators say there have been about 15 fires in and around the park and Schlain is connected to at least two of them. Officials say Schlain is homeless. His bond was set at $50,000.