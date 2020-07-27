Man airlifted to hospital following shooting in Spring

article

One man was airlifted to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in the Country Lake Estates in Harris County.



Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 4100 block of Country Park Drive.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.



Authorities said they do not have any suspect information.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.