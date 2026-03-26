Man accused of tracking woman’s car for months in Spring

The Brief Lester Pruitt is accused of placing a GPS tracking device in a woman's car in Spring. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 charged Pruitt. Authorities say he tracked the woman's movements for months without her knowledge.



Authorities in Texas are investigating a troubling case. According to investigators, a man identified as Lester Pruitt is accused of placing a GPS tracking device on a woman’s car without her knowledge. Officials say the device may have been used to monitor her movements for months before it was discovered.

What we know:

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is investigating the case. Deputies say the woman told them a GPS tracking device was found underneath her car, near the gas tank.

Authorities say the suspect may have tracked the woman multiple times at or near her home in the past year.

According to investigators, the woman noticed something unusual while stopping for gas, sticks were inside her gas tank. She took the vehicle to a mechanic and that's when a tracking device was discovered under her car.

Investigators later identified the device as a LandAirSea 54 Model Tracker. It requires a subscription to monitor movements.

How the Device Works

Technology expert Juan Guevara Torres described the device as "pretty sophisticated," explaining that it allows users to track movements in real time.

"Essentially what it does, it can track movement in real time, and it can track history," said Juan Guevara Torres.

Suspect Identified

The woman told deputies she suspected her estranged boyfriend, whom she had not seen in more than nine months. Following an investigation, authorities say they were able to link the tracking device to Pruitt.

He has since been charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device and has posted bond.

How to Check for GPS Tracking Devices

Experts warn that GPS trackers are often small, dark, and designed to blend into hard-to-see areas. Many are magnetic or can be screwed into place.

Common places to check include:

Behind license plates

Around the spare tire

Under the hood

Inside the trunk

Inside the glove box

Underneath the vehicle frame or near the wheels

Handheld detection tools are also available and can alert users if an unknown tracking device is nearby.

What to Do If You Suspect Tracking

Authorities recommend taking the following steps:

Have your vehicle professionally inspected

Do not remove or tamper with a suspected device

Contact law enforcement immediately