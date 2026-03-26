Man accused of tracking woman’s car for months in Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities in Texas are investigating a troubling case. According to investigators, a man identified as Lester Pruitt is accused of placing a GPS tracking device on a woman’s car without her knowledge. Officials say the device may have been used to monitor her movements for months before it was discovered.
What we know:
The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is investigating the case. Deputies say the woman told them a GPS tracking device was found underneath her car, near the gas tank.
Authorities say the suspect may have tracked the woman multiple times at or near her home in the past year.
According to investigators, the woman noticed something unusual while stopping for gas, sticks were inside her gas tank. She took the vehicle to a mechanic and that's when a tracking device was discovered under her car.
Investigators later identified the device as a LandAirSea 54 Model Tracker. It requires a subscription to monitor movements.
How the Device Works
Technology expert Juan Guevara Torres described the device as "pretty sophisticated," explaining that it allows users to track movements in real time.
"Essentially what it does, it can track movement in real time, and it can track history," said Juan Guevara Torres.
Suspect Identified
The woman told deputies she suspected her estranged boyfriend, whom she had not seen in more than nine months. Following an investigation, authorities say they were able to link the tracking device to Pruitt.
He has since been charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device and has posted bond.
How to Check for GPS Tracking Devices
Experts warn that GPS trackers are often small, dark, and designed to blend into hard-to-see areas. Many are magnetic or can be screwed into place.
Common places to check include:
- Behind license plates
- Around the spare tire
- Under the hood
- Inside the trunk
- Inside the glove box
- Underneath the vehicle frame or near the wheels
Handheld detection tools are also available and can alert users if an unknown tracking device is nearby.
What to Do If You Suspect Tracking
Authorities recommend taking the following steps:
- Have your vehicle professionally inspected
- Do not remove or tamper with a suspected device
- Contact law enforcement immediately
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann spoke with authorities as well as Technology Expert Juan Guevara Torres.