Man accused of robbing Indian reservation casino in custody after chase, standoff on Eastex Freeway

A man accused of robbing a casino at an Indian reservation just outside of Livingston has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff on the Eastex Freeway Friday morning.

According to Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation Police, a man walked into the reservation around 5:18 a.m. and robbed a casino and its patrons before taking off.

Tribal Police were alerted and on the scene within a minute. Patrons and employees pointed to a white Dodge Charger, and that's when the pursuit began.

The pursuit went through Livingston then south on I-69, the Eastex Freeway. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS also joined in the pursuit.

The Charger experienced a blown out tire after several collisions in Livingston, police said. The car came to a stop between the Kingwood and Northpark exits.

The suspect refused to get out, leading to a standoff with several law enforcement agencies just after 7 a.m. All lanes were subsequently closed on the freeway.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle with weapons drawn.

The suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered.

According to Tribal Police Chief Rex Evans, this has never happened at the casino in its history.