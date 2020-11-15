Man accidentally run over by his own vehicle in Highlands, airlifted to Houston hospital

article

One man was airlifted to the hospital after police said he was accidentally run over by his own vehicle.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 420 East Wallisville Road in Highlands, just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the man was at the location picking up a friend and thought he put his truck into park.

However, he accidentally left the vehicle in reverse causing the vehicle to run over him.

The man was airlifted to Memorial Herman in unknown condition.