Fire at East Houston Plant extinguished, no injuries reported

The Brief The Harris County Fire Marshals Office was called out to a report of multiple reports of burning tanks Officials said the fire was located on the 1500 Block of Sheldon Road The fire has been extinguished, no injuries have been reported



What we know:

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is en route to a plant fire, where there are multiple reports of burning tanks on the 1500 Block of Sheldon Road near Jacintoport Blvd.

The Channelview Fire Department is assisting the Facilities Brigade with cooling operations, according to HCFMO.

The fire is out at this time, but the scene remains active.

All personnel accounted for and there are no injuries reported at this time.