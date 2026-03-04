Fire at East Houston Plant extinguished, no injuries reported
What we know:
HOUSTON - The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is en route to a plant fire, where there are multiple reports of burning tanks on the 1500 Block of Sheldon Road near Jacintoport Blvd.
The Channelview Fire Department is assisting the Facilities Brigade with cooling operations, according to HCFMO.
The fire is out at this time, but the scene remains active.
All personnel accounted for and there are no injuries reported at this time.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.