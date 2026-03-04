Expand / Collapse search

2 men, woman injured in north Harris County shooting

By
Published  March 4, 2026 3:23pm CST
Harris County
The Brief

    • Three people were shot on Beltrand Street.
    • Investigators say there was an argument before the shots were fired.
    • It's unclear if authorities are searching for a suspect.

HOUSTON - Three people were shot during an argument in north Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call in the 2000 block of Betrand Street, near Aldine Westfield Road, around 1:15 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was an argument near the entrance of the home, and then shots rang out.

Two men and a woman were shot. They were all taken to the hospital. Authorities say one person was in critical condition and two others were in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the name or description of a suspect in the case.

It’s also unclear what prompted the shooting.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

