2 men, woman injured in north Harris County shooting

The Brief Three people were shot on Beltrand Street. Investigators say there was an argument before the shots were fired. It's unclear if authorities are searching for a suspect.



Three people were shot during an argument in north Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call in the 2000 block of Betrand Street, near Aldine Westfield Road, around 1:15 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was an argument near the entrance of the home, and then shots rang out.

Two men and a woman were shot. They were all taken to the hospital. Authorities say one person was in critical condition and two others were in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the name or description of a suspect in the case.

It’s also unclear what prompted the shooting.