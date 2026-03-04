2 men, woman injured in north Harris County shooting
HOUSTON - Three people were shot during an argument in north Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a call in the 2000 block of Betrand Street, near Aldine Westfield Road, around 1:15 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was an argument near the entrance of the home, and then shots rang out.
Two men and a woman were shot. They were all taken to the hospital. Authorities say one person was in critical condition and two others were in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office has not released the name or description of a suspect in the case.
It’s also unclear what prompted the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.