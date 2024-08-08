Hi Barbie!!! Dust off your roller skates and get ready to live your best Malibu dream life! Bucket Listers and Mattel, Inc. are bringing the ultimate Barbie life to Houston this August with the opening of the Malibu Barbie Café!

This pop-up will be located at Junction HTX at 8200 Washington Avenue from Aug. 16 to mid-October. With previous stops in New York, Chicago, Miami, and the Mall of America, this family-friendly pop-up is ready to make Houston the next hotspot for all things pink, plastic, and fabulously retro!

Malibu Barbie Café is expected to be a total immersion into the sunny, groovy vibes of 1970s Malibu, the era when Malibu Barbie made her dazzling debut. A beachside-inspired roller rink and fast-casual dining menu created by Master Chef finalist and Chopped Champion Chef Becky Brown, along with exclusive merch, will have you channeling your inner Barbie-core!

"Bucket Listers is honored to continue partnering with Mattel, bringing Malibu Barbie Cafe down to Houston after sold-out runs across the country," says Derek Berry, President of Experiences at Bucket Listers. "Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, it means so much for us to bring exclusive experiences like this to life for our community. I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Café

It wouldn't be a Barbie party without other fun activities! The café will also be rolling out a series of special events, including Cupcake Decorating Classes, Paint Parties, and even 21+ Skate Nights for those looking to add a little after-hours fun!

Each roller skate rental, which costs just $1, will support Girls INC., the café’s charity partner, so you can feel good while you’re showing off your best roller disco moves.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Malibu Barbie Café in Houston, bringing a truly unique experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents to the city," said Julie Freeland, Vice President of Global Location Based Entertainment, Mattel. "At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style."

Tickets for this fun and fabulous experience cost $25 each and include food and merch credit. Visit the Bucket Listers website for more information and to buy tickets!